Dave Portnoy is primarily known for founding Barstool Sports and his diehard support of Boston professional sports franchises. Unfortunately for Portnoy, over the years, he has faced numerous accusations of being a sexist or misogynist.

However, what many people don’t realize is that Portnoy is one of the biggest supporters of women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark, which many will find shocking considering the popular narrative around Portnoy.

On Tuesday morning, Pornoy went public with his unabashed support of Clark once again.

“This may be the most incredible Caitlin Clark video I’ve ever seen. A lost scrimmage video vs the men’s practice team at Iowa in which Caitlin goes berserker mode and scores 22 points in 2 minutes. She is the one,” Portnoy tweeted along with a clip of Clark tearing it up in the referenced scrimmage.

Fans reacted to Portnoy’s post on social media.

“We’ve all known she is this good, but the black women in media and WNBA only think she’s popular bc she’s white,” one fan responded on Twitter.

“Legendary shot making , you have to face guard her 94 feet and chances are she will still make the shot,” another fan added.

“Everyone in the comments saying ‘but it’s only against the scout team’ like these she’s not hitting the most unbelievable shots,” added someone else.

Hopefully for Portnoy, this will lead to people beginning to view him in a different light.