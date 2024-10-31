David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

It sounds like Caitlin Clark has a chance to earn a massive paycheck playing in a new basketball league.

According to a report from Tom Friend of the Sports Business Journal, Caitlin Clark has received an offer from the Unrivaled three-on-three basketball league worth over $1 million for about a three-month salary.

“Caitlin Clark and Unrivaled have had ‘high level conversations’ about her joining the emerging 3-on-3 basketball league, sources said today, with the offer believed to include significant equity in the business and a three-month salary of over $1M,” Friend wrote for SBJ.

And it sounds like Clark is leaning slightly toward taking the deal.

“On a day that the league expanded its rosters from 30 to 36 players, those sources said Unrivaled has told Clark she can ‘take as long as she wants’ to decide, mindful of the grind Clark has endured over the past year as a collegiate player and rookie in the WNBA. But Unrivaled has also strategically signed two of Clark’s closest friends — Fever teammate Lexie Hull and former Iowa teammate Kate Martin — to recent contracts, and, according to sources, speculation is Clark is leaning ’60/40′ to saying ‘yes,'” Friend wrote.

Clark was paid a salary of just over $76,000 for her rookie season in the WNBA. So this is obviously a much larger paycheck by comparison.

It’s worth noting that this league runs during the WNBA offseason and would not require Clark to leave the WNBA to participate.

The league is set to begin in January, giving Clark a few weeks to make her decision.

So far, Clark has indicated that she has no plans to play in a different basketball league this offseason.

However, it’s safe to say this offer could change those plans.

