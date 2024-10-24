Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark is not paid anywhere near what she is truly worth to the WNBA, and it sounds like at least one WNBA star recognizes that.

Even though Caitlin Clark is one of the most high-profile athletes on the planet right now, her WNBA salary was just $76,535 for her rookie season with the Indiana Fever. All the while, she was the direct result of a surge in attention for the league, leading to record attendance and television viewership numbers.

While Clark may not have received the warmest of welcomes from most of the players in the league, WNBA superstar Napheesa Collier clearly acknowledges what she’s done.

During a recent appearance on Run It Back FDTV, Napheesa Collier did not hold back in her praise for Caitlin Clark as she made it clear that Clark has made a huge impact on the league already.

“It’s just so crazy because the growth that Caitlin has brought to the game — the sheer amount of money she’s making these teams, people are having to move their venues for when she comes to play,” Collier said according to SBNation.

She also made it pretty clear that she thinks Clark deserves much more money than she is currently being paid.

“And she’s getting paid like $75,000 a year,” Collier added. “She should be one of the (top-paid) players in the world just for the sheer numbers she’s bringing.”

Collier is one of the co-founders of the upcoming three-on-three women’s basketball league Unrivaled which is set to begin in January.

The league is currently heavily pursuing Clark to join the league and is reportedly prepared to offer her a “Lionel Messi-like” deal to join Unrivaled.

We’ll have to see whether or not she accepts that offer.

