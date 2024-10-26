Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark proved that she was one of the most prolific three-point shooters in the league during the first season of her WNBA career, and she put that hot shooting on display in a viral video this week.

This weekend, the Indiana Fever shared a rather shocking video of Caitlin Clark hitting 25 consecutive three-point baskets during an offseason workout.

It’s worth noting that all of the three-pointers were taken from the right side of the court, which is the side where Clark has statistically struggled as a jump shooter compared to the left side.

the grind don't stop 😤 Caitlin Clark knocks down 25-straight threes during an offseason workout. pic.twitter.com/njK0oa4h3k — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) October 25, 2024

Obviously, it’s shockingly impressive that she was able to casually hit 25 consecutive three-point buckets, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“The league is literally hers next year,” one fan wrote on X.

“The amount of practice it took to perfect a shot where she uses her left thumb that way has to be insane,” another fan added.

“I love how CC doesn’t say nothing but just put the work in. Tune out all the noise and just work. That’s why she’s goin to be great,” another fan said.

“They wouldn’t post this in mid October without her knowing. She wants the league scared,” another fan added.

“This woman is a product of thousand of hours and hours of reps in the gym. The game comes naturally easy to her from the work. The sooner we accept she’s the future of the sport for women the better,” another fan said.

“The league really should be worried,” another fan said.

Clark set a number of three-point shooting records during her first season in the league. And with this video, it’s easy to see why.

It’s pretty clear that she is putting the WNBA on notice as she prepares for the upcoming season.

