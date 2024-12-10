Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark was recently announced as the TIME Magazine athlete of the year. The recognition was well deserved, as Clark broke the WNBA’s single-season assist record, was named to the WNBA first team, and won the Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Clark was interviewed by TIME following her award and revealed what she thought of the black athletes she competed against in the WNBA, which comes as a bit of a surprise considering until now she has mostly elected to keep things about basketball rather than politics.

“I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege. A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them,” Clark said in the interview.

“The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

Fans reacted to Clark’s message on social media.

“Should’ve said this a while ago but better late than never I guess… she could’ve gave the league their props as a whole and been appreciated by everyone for thinking of others who’ve come before her as well as her contemporaries… ijs,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I honestly don’t get why she has to say all this, she’s an athlete not a freedom fighter,” one fan added.

“Why can’t we just recognize amazing athletes for being amazing athletes regardless of race, religion, gender, political leaning or whatever else there is?” one fan wrote.

“Sad that she faces such cultural and peer pressure as to take the knee and pander to activism control of her profession,” one fan added.

“Yea she has privilege alright. The privilege to be saving the WNBA and get hated for it,” one fan added.

“She should have said that from the get-go and kept beating the drum,” one fan added.

It’s good to see Clark standing up for her colleagues who don’t get as much recognition.

