Caitlin Clark’s rookie season in the WNBA has come to a close, with Clark and the Indiana Fever getting swept in two games by the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

Despite her early exit from the playoffs, Clark put together one of the most impressive rookie campaigns in WNBA history and culminated by unanimously winning the AP Rookie of the Year award. Unfortunately, Clark’s greatness has brought along those who would rather make her accomplishments about things outside of basketball.

Reports of racist attacks online against Clark’s opponents have been on the rise, an unfortunate consequence of the added attention the Indiana Fever Superstar has brought to the league.

Clark knows that these attacks are unacceptable and is vehemently speaking out against them.

“Nobody in our league should be facing any sort of racism, hurtful, disrespectful, hateful comments, and threats,” Clark said, according to the Indy Star. “Those aren’t fans, those are trolls, and it’s a real disservice to the people in our league, the organization and the WNBA.

“There are a lot of really good fans, whether they’ve been fans for 20+ years or they’re new fans in our league,” Clark said. “I think continuing to uplift this league in a very positive light is the best thing we can do… there are so many positive storylines that can be written and celebrated.”

While Clark has brought record viewership numbers to the WNBA, she doesn’t want all of those new eyes to keep watching.

It’s great that the biggest star in the history of the league is on the right side of things.

