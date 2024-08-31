Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest stories in the WNBA this season has been the ongoing race between Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese for the WNBA Rookie of the Year award. But while many media members have been debating who should win the award, Clark detailed how this is far from a focus for her.

Naturally, Clark was asked about the award race ahead of Friday’s matchup against the Sky and Reese. Her response was that neither she nor likely Angel Reese, are focused on individual accolades more than winning basketball games.

“Me and Angel would both give you the same answer,” said Clark. “You don’t wake up and think about individual awards. I know that’s what all of you think we do…that’s what everybody wants to make this about.

“Both of our teams are competing for playoff spots. That’s our main focus. That’s a selfish thing to just care about an individual award. And she would give you the same exact answer. I’m sure she has given you the same exact answer. So for us, everyone can write that. But our focus is on winning basketball games. It’s as simple as that. That was the same story for us when we were in college. If your playing basketball to win individual awards, no matter what level you are at, you are doing it wrong. That’s not fun and that’s not being a teammate.”

It’s an incredibly mature response from Clark that the younger generation could learn a thing or two from. And many around the sports world praised her for putting her team’s success first.

Caitlin Clark just wins and lets her play do the awards talking! — Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) August 30, 2024

Ok Clark. Great response. — Sam Clayton (@SamClay2020) August 30, 2024

Damn she always says the right thing and with class while saying it! — B Buckeye (@HumptyTrumpty14) August 30, 2024

Both Angel and Caitlin are turning into real leaders in this league before our eyes. — Martyhawk79 (@martytantum) August 31, 2024

I love Caitlin shes a great person and athlete — Zanne (@alegna_ennazus) August 30, 2024

