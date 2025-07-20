Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was forced out of participating in on-court All-Star weekend festivities due to a groin injury suffered early last Tuesday. However, the young sharpshooter still did her best to enjoy the weekend, which took place in her backyard in Indianapolis.

“When the injury happened, it was pretty frustrating considering I knew what the coming days were going to hold for myself,” she said, according to ESPN. “But [this weekend] wasn’t going to be taken away from me.

“Sure, maybe I’m not able to play the games, but I can still be here and participate, and I have a ton of friends and family in town that are having a really good time. So, I’ve been trying to enjoy the best I can.

“Still getting to be around and be a part of everything is really important for myself and for the fans. They’ve been out in full force, whether they’re coming into the game tonight or whether they’re just enjoying all the festivities that are around our city.

So, just really happy, not only for Indianapolis and state of Indiana and our organization, but really just the league. I think the weekend has been absolutely incredible.”

Clark noted that multiple stars around the league have been dealing with injuries this season.

“I feel like there’s been quite a few injuries over the course of the beginning of the season for quite a few people. So, a lot of people [are] in the same boat as myself.

“I’m not going to say I’ve been getting around-the-clock treatment. I’ve been still trying to enjoy this weekend and having the balance of that at the same time [as] soaking all of this in. And you know, once [Sunday] comes around, I will completely shift my focus to getting as healthy as possible.”