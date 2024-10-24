David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark got a pretty cold reception to the WNBA by some players in the league, but some players have been much more complimentary of the young phenom, and that includes WNBA superstar Napheesa Collier.

During a recent appearance on Run It Back FDTV, Napheesa Collier did not hold back in her praise for Caitlin Clark as she made it clear that Clark has made a huge impact on the league already.

“It’s just so crazy because the growth that Caitlin has brought to the game — the sheer amount of money she’s making these teams, people are having to move their venues for when she comes to play,” Collier said according to SBNation.

She also made the point that Clark is getting radically underpaid compared to what she is worth to the WNBA and to the Indiana Fever.

“And she’s getting paid like $75,000 a year,” Collier added. “She should be on of the (top-paid) players in the world just for the sheer numbers she’s bringing.”

Collier is one of the co-founders of the upcoming three-on-three women’s basketball league Unrivaled which is set to begin in January.

The league has already announced 26 of its 30 players in the field, but one of those spots seems to be reserved for Clark if she wants it as the league is strongly pursuing her to join. Given Collier’s comments, it’s easy to understand why.

Unrivaled is reportedly set to give Clark a massive “Lionel Messi-like” offer to join the league.

Clark, meanwhile, has continually indicated that she had no plans to play basketball over the offseason and instead would spend her time off resting and playing golf.

We’ll have to see whether or not that changes.

