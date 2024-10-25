Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The WNBA offseason has officially started, but that isn’t stopping Caitlin Clark from dropping jaws.

For most people, breaking the single-season assist record, winning WNBA Kia Rookie of the Year, and being named to the All-WNBA first team would be enough to earn some rest. Caitlin Clark is not most people.

Instead, Clark is in the gym proving that she’s not human. In a video shared on Twitter, Clark is practicing her threes when she gets insanely hot, hitting a staggering 25 in a row.

Caitlin Clark making 25 straight 3’s to quench your cravings pic.twitter.com/KSoBXBcXgm — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) October 25, 2024

Fans reacted to the otherworldly display on social media.

“I want to know how many other WNBA players spend as much time as she does on the court practicing,” one person in awe of her work ethic said on Twitter.

“I’d like to see an analysis of her shot. She makes 30 footers seem easy. Where does she get the power? I tried shots from Caitlin range and have to really huck it up with no control. Where does she draw the power + control from?” one person who wanted to know her secrets said.

“She can start her own league at this point. People will pay just to come watch her practice,” one person added.

“Wasn’t the question asked before “who could make a logo shot blind folded?” I seriously believe she could do it!!” one person added.

“Unfortunately, Clark doesn’t get many catch and shoot opportunities. She often has to create space off the dribble or come free off a screener. It’s still impressive to see.” one fan added.

“Rotation looks sick. League of her own.” one person added, noticing the perfect form on her shot.

“Yea just inject this straight into my veins,” one fan added.

Caitlin Clark is everything she’s been hyped to be in more. There’s nothing like watching her with a basketball in her hands.