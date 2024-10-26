David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA has just wrapped up its most successful season to date, largely fueled by the immense popularity of superstar Caitlin Clark. However, both the league and Clark are now facing a significant challenge that could lead to a work stoppage.

According to ESPN’s Michael Voepel, WNBA players have chosen to opt out of their existing collective bargaining agreement. If a new agreement is not reached before the end of the 2025 season, the league could experience a work stoppage. The current agreement remains in effect until October 31, 2025, giving both parties roughly a year to negotiate a new deal. This season, the WNBA enjoyed a notable increase in attention, with a sharp rise in both attendance and television viewership. The league has also recently signed a substantial new media rights deal worth around $200 million annually. Players are seeking a larger share of this revenue, though they emphasize that their decision to opt out of the current deal is not solely driven by financial concerns.

“This is a defining moment, not just for the WNBA, but for all of us who believe in progress,” WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike of the Seattle Storm said in a statement according to ESPN. “The world has evolved since 2020, and we cannot afford to stand still. If we stay in the current agreement, we fall behind.

“Opting out isn’t just about bigger paychecks — it’s about claiming our rightful share of the business we’ve built, improving working conditions, and securing a future where the success we create benefits today’s players and the generations to come. We’re not just asking for a CBA that reflects our value; we’re demanding it, because we’ve earned it.”

This could spell bad news as the players are “prepared to negotiate for as long as it takes, union sources told ESPN’s Chiney Ogwumike, even if it means a work stoppage.”

Obviously, a work stoppage would be horrible news for Caitlin Clark.

The young star has worked hard to establish herself as one of the most popular and marketable athletes on the planet, and her popularity is only on the rise as the league continues to grow more popular. A work stoppage right now could be catastrophic for her career and marketability.

Needless to say, this situation sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

It will certainly be interesting to see how this situation plays out.

