A prominent sports analyst suggested that Caitlin Clark should consider leaving the WNBA to join a different league or even start her own. And it sounds like she has made her final decision on that matter.

During a recent episode of his “Fearless” show, sports media personality Jason Whitlock suggested that Caitlin Clark would thrive if she chose to leave the WNBA to either join or start a rival women’s basketball league in the United States or abroad.





“They’re already playing in rival leagues. Why not start a rival league? You can have a rival league that operates during the summer or you can have a rival league that starts now, right here in America. I’m gonna tell you who’s going to do this, Saudi Arabia,” Whitlock said.

“They can see what I can see. Man, there’s a lot of momentum behind Caitlin Clark and women’s basketball. Adam Silver, Cathy Engelbert, the people running the NBA and the WNBA, they are idiots. They don’t know how to maximize this Caitlin Clark gift.”

It’s certainly an interesting concept, and if any women’s basketball player in the world were capable of making such a move, it would be Clark. But it doesn’t sound like she has any interest in such a move.

During a recent interview, Caitlin Clark made it clear that she is quite happy with her situation.

“I feel very thankful,” Clark said according to the Indy Star. “I wouldn’t change anything for the world. I feel very thankful for the relationships I’ve built, the opportunities that I’ve had, the way people have supported me, and whether it was at Iowa or whether it’s now in the WNBA.”

Clark went as far as to tell her fans in a social media post that she is preparing to play a second season in the WNBA.

“Year one [check] — thank you to the many people who have supported me as I’ve been able to live my childhood dream. I’m filled with gratitude as I reflect on this past year of my life,” Clark said in a post on Instagram. “See you all in year two.”

Needless to say, this decision from Clark sparked quite a few reactions from fans.

“She’s the best in the league and she’ll end up going to Europe why play here in America?” one fan asked in the comments of the story on NewsBreak.

“You always go where the money is. You have to pay the bills,” another fan added.

“I could see her getting a $50-$100 million contract. Plus, a percentage out of the gate because of her,” another fan suggested about what Clark could earn if she chose to leave the WNBA.

“That’s exactly what a lot of players in the WNBA wants. They want Caitlin Clark to go somewhere else because they are threatening by her talent,” another fan wrote.

“She never once said she was leaving or quitting the WNBA just more media bs. She said she doesn’t plan to play overseas or in an offseason league that she’s taking a break till next season starts,” another fan added.

Despite the speculation, it’s clear that Clark has no intention of leaving the WNBA.

