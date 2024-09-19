Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark has helped turn things around in Indiana as the Fever have gone from the worst team in the league to make the playoffs in just one season with Clark leading the way. But according to one WNBA legend, not all her teammates are happy.

During a recent interview on the Gilbert Arenas podcast, WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes claimed that “a lot” of Indiana Fever players are not happy playing alongside Caitlin Clark and want to move to a different team.

“There’s a lot of other [stuff] going on that players are like, ‘This ain’t where I want to be.’ … It’s a lot,” Swoopes said on Gilbert Arenas’s podcast according to The Spun.

“So you have players that are very significant on this Indiana Fever team that are like, this ain’t where I want to be.”

Swoopes pointed to Fever star Aliyah Boston as evidence of this after Boston deleted all her social media accounts when she wasn’t playing well earlier in the season.

“So what happens when Aliyah ain’t playing well again?” Swoopes asked. “So, as a player, do you want to continue to stay in a situation where you keep yourself vulnerable to all of the hate that you know is going to come to you if you’re not playing the way everyone thinks you should be playing? And that’s for the people who don’t know basketball.”

Swoopes acknowledged that not everyone will want to leave, but she thinks several players are not happy and could find a better situation somewhere else.

“Not every player who’s a free agent should leave because the grass probably ain’t gonna be greener for you,” Swoopes said. “But a player like Kelsey Mitchell — Kelsey Mitchell could be very valuable to any team.”

It’s worth noting that no player has voiced anything like this publicly or shown any indication they are not happy playing alongside Clark.

