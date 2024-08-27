Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The Indiana Fever are in the midst of a playoff push as they attempt to secure one of the eight spots in the WNBA Playoffs. It sets up a pretty important matchup with the Atlanta Dream, who are also trying to keep their hopes alive. But rookie sensation Caitlin Clark says the team hasn’t really talked about the importance of those games.

During a recent press conference, Caitlin Clark made it clear that the team has not spoken about the playoff ramifications of their upcoming games, but she made it pretty clear that she doesn’t think it needs to be said.

“That’s not a conversation we’ve honestly had,” Clark said in a video shared by beat reporter Matthew Byrne of ClutchPoints. “I think everybody’s aware, it doesn’t really need to be spoken.”

Clark had a pretty clear message to the team about just how important every single game is going forward.

“We know how close that race is gonna be,” she said. “So, every single game is important no matter who you’re playing… I think every person in our locker room knows that.

“… Obviously we come into every game with the mentality to win, but this is a very tough league. We understand that and we know that. I feel like we’re playing good basketball right now, so just continue to try to carry that through this.”

We’ll have to see whether or not the Fever can get it done and punch their ticket to the postseason.

[Matthew Byrne]