As Caitlin Clark prepares for her second season in the WNBA, she will be playing for a new head coach.

Last month, the Indiana Fever decided to fire head coach Christie Sides. And this week, the team officially announced her replacement.

The Indiana Fever announced on Friday that the team has named Stephanie White as its next head coach.

“As we enter this new era of Fever basketball, I am thrilled to welcome Stephanie back to the franchise,” Fever President of Basketball Operations Kelly Krauskopf said in a statement.

“Stephanie is a part of the fabric of this franchise, both as a former player and as a member of our championship coaching staff, so I’m quite familiar with her elite basketball IQ and leadership style. I am confident there is no one who better understands our culture or is more equipped to lead our group of players to the next level.”

For the past two seasons, White served as the head coach of the Connecticut Sun before she was fired this offseason.

“I am incredibly proud and honored to return home to Indiana and lead the Fever during such a pivotal moment in this franchise’s history, as well as during such an important time throughout women’s athletics,” White said in a statement.

“This franchise has and always will be committed to winning and I look forward to working every day to help deliver another WNBA title to the greatest basketball fans in the world.”

Clark has not yet made a public statement on either the firing of Sides or the hire of White.

We’ll have to see how Clark performs for her new coach this season.

