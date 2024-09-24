Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

During Sunday afternoon’s playoff game against the Connecticut Sun, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was poked in the eye and played the remainder of the game with a black eye.

But she claims it didn’t affect her performance.

During the first quarter of the game, Caitlin Clark was hit directly in the eye by Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington.

Though no foul was called on the play, Clark fell to the floor in obvious pain and played the remainder of the game with a black eye.

Clark struggled in the game, scoring just 11 points while shooting 2-of-13 from 3-point range. But she claims that the injury did not affect her.

“Obviously, got me pretty good in the eye; I don’t think it affected me, honestly,” Clark told reporters after the game according to Fox News. “I felt like I got good shots, they just didn’t go down. Obviously, a tough time for that to happen, but I got some pretty good looks. I had three pretty wide open 3s in the first half that you usually make, so I felt like [I] battled and tried my best.

“We were right there. I just felt like we played a crappy game. The flow of the game was really bad.”

We’ll have to see how the Fever bounce back in a must-win game on Wednesday night.

[Fox News]