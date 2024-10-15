Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has more than proven her dominance on the basketball court, but she has now proven herself on the golf course with an insane shot that very nearly went for a hole-in-one.

While many WNBA stars choose to play in separate basketball leagues during the summer, Caitlin Clark has decided to take a little bit of time away from basketball. She made it clear that she wants to spend a good chunk of this offseason on the golf course.

She’s making good on that promise, with great results.

Clark and her Fever teammate Lexie Hull recently took a trip to the golf course, and Caitlin Clark wowed with her insane talent in a completely different sport.

A clip shared on social media showed that Clark was just inches away from drilling a hole-in-one on a par 3.

Caitlin Clark inches away from a hole in one 😳 pic.twitter.com/eqwULEMiUb — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) October 14, 2024

Needless to say, it’s pretty insane news that Clark is this good at another sport, too, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“How can you not love her exuberance in everything she does?” a fan wrote on social media.

“Is there anything she can’t do?” another fan said.

“She is just pro at any game,” another fan added.

“That’s insane! Congrats, you must be so close to acing it,” another fan said.

“Seems like she’s just a generational athlete after seeing how her early soccer days were described. Seems like it’s a thing with a lot of top U.S. athletes where they can play multiple sports at an Elite level if they wanted to,” another fan added.

“Why my girl so good at literally everything,” another fan added.

Clearly, Clark excels at more than just basketball.

[Caitlin Clark Report]