Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark has taken the nation by storm over the past several months, and it seems like even Donald Trump has been impressed by her dominance on the court.

During a recent appearance on the “Let’s Go!” podcast with sportscaster Jim Gray and Bill Belichick, Donald Trump did not hold back his praise for the young superstar.

“She’s incredible, by the way,” Trump said of Clark according to Fox News. “I’ve watched her. I think she’s incredible. The shot, I watch her shot go in, it’s like, could she shoot that way in the NBA? She’s unbelievable.”

The former president went on to address Clark’s extremely modest $76,000 salary compared to what her true value is to the league, as he called the notion of fairer pay for woman’s athletes “a very complicated thing.”

“It’s really, you got to rely on the market. You can’t go in and say, ‘Well, we’re gonna break this contract because this person did well,’” Trump said. “The league could probably go up and give her a bonus. It wouldn’t kill the league if the league is doing OK.

“The league could really do something with her because it seems unfair, but you have a lot of that. I see it all the time with football and baseball, even basketball, where somebody comes in and turns out to be 10 times better.”

Needless to say, this whole interaction led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Caitlin Clark has by far the most diverse fanbase in the WNBA. From little kids, to people of all races, ages, LGBTQ, a massive international following from every corner of the globe, Liberals, MAGA, Moderates, and even Donald Trump himself,” one fan wrote on X.

“Literally the last person in the U.S. whom I would have discuss equal pay, let alone women’s sports. His enitre platform revolves around misogyny and racism,” someone else added.

“Interesting guest from which to solicit an opinion from the man that does nothing other than demean, devalue and assault women,” another person added.

“He puts women down treats them like dirt,” another person said.

It’s worth noting that earlier this year, Clark “liked” a post from Taylor Swift announcing her endorsement of Kamala Harris in the upcoming election.

