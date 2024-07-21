Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Caitlin Clark helped lead Team WNBA to victory over Team USA in the WNBA All-Star game on Saturday night, but she isn’t going to use that game as evidence to suggest that she was deserving of a spot on Team USA for the Paris Olympic Games.

After helping lead Team WNBA to victory over Team USA on Saturday night with a game-high 10 assists, Caitlin Clark was asked whether or not she thought that the performance of Team WNBA offered some vindication to the belief that she should have made the Team USA roster.

But she did not seem to see it that way, as she had a pretty classy message for Team USA.

“They’re really good. They have plenty of talent on that team. Four years prior I’m pretty sure Team WNBA beat Team USA, [and] they were perfectly fine in the Olympics,” Clark said after the game.

“If anything, it shows how good this league is. It shows how much talent is in this league and how you have to show up and prepare every single night. There’s a lot of players that aren’t even here tonight that could be here too. It just shows the amount of talent we have.”

Clark will have a chance to make Team USA for the 2028 Olympics.

[The Spun]