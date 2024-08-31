Aug 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

This WNBA season, rookie rivals Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have both been dominant for their respective teams, and it sounds like Reese’s head coach appreciates just how well Clark has played this season.

During a recent press conference before Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever took on Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon had a pretty clear message for Clark about just how impressed she has been with her growth and ability to lead the team late in the season, calling Clark “the head of that snake.”

“When you’ve had an opportunity to play [the Fever] and have an opportunity to watch them play, you see that they’re really gelling well together,” Weatherspoon said. “Playing extremely well together, and Caitlin is the head of that snake, and she has that team running and utilizing every bit of everybody’s gift. So they’re playing extremely good basketball.”

Clark certainly proved her correct during the game on Friday night as she posted one of the best games of her entire WNBA career, scoring 31 points while also dishing out 12 assists to help lead the Fever to a blowout 100-81 victory.

Behind Clark’s stellar play, the Fever have now won five of their past six games.

[Matthew Byrne]