Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have taken over the WNBA this season, driving the league to previously unimaginable TV ratings and attendance numbers. But in terms of the Rookie of the Year race, it seems like Clark has a clear leg up.

The two rookies have been dominant since opening tip this year and have been going to battle all year in hopes of securing the coveted Rookie of the Year honor. Reese has already broken the single-season WNBA rebound record, as well as the record for consecutive double-doubles. Clark is on pace to break the single-season assist record and earlier this season became the first rookie in league history to ever record a triple-double.

Well, Clark just added to her resume, and it has many people thinking that the race is all but finished.

Thursday night in a hard-fought game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Clark recorded a late rebound in the closing seconds of the game, and in doing so secured her second triple-double of the season.

This would’ve been impressive regardless of circumstances, but accomplishing for a second time something no other rookie has managed to do once has shocked the sports world and led many to conclude that the Rookie of the Year race is over.

There’s no reason to think Clark is stopping her incredible play anytime soon, with six games remaining in the regular season she surely wants to improve her team’s playoff positioning.

