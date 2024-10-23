Syndication: Arizona Republic

The WNBA had perhaps the best year of its existence this past season, thanks in large part to superstar rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

But it sounds like the league is still set to lose massive money.

According to a report from Josh Kosman and Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the WNBA is not expected to turn a profit for investors for quite a while.

“While the WNBA is getting sellout crowds for the finals between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx, the league’s owners will not be making a return on their investment for the foreseeable future, sources close to the situation said,” the New York Post reported this week.

The New York Post reports that the WNBA is expected to lose $40 million this season, which they say is “a bit better than the $50 million forecast and reported by several media outlets months ago.”

This, of course, comes despite an absolutely massive increase in popularity this season.

The league saw both television viewership and in-person attendance surge thanks in large part to rookie sensations Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese joining the league.

While the league is set to see an increase in revenue in the coming years thanks to a new media rights deal, they will also have to pay the players more as part of a new collective bargaining agreement.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Needless to say, it’s pretty horrible news that the WNBA could not even manage to turn a profit with low player contracts and a surge of interest.

We’ll have to see how the league fares in the coming years, but this does not inspire a lot of confidence.

[New York Post]