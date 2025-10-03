Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA world was shocked by the revelation of Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier about some incredibly out-of-touch things that league commissioner Cathy Engelbert said, including about Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

“I also asked how she planned to fix the fact that players like Caitlin, Angel and Paige, who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league, are making so little for their first four years. Her response was, ‘Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything,’” Collier said.

Clark addressed Collier’s comments in her exit interview with the media on Thursday.

“I think what people need to understand, we need great leadership at this time across all levels,” Clark said, according to ESPN. “This is straight-up the most important moment in this league’s history. This league’s been around for 25-plus years and this is a moment we have to capitalize on.”

Clark was also asked about what great leadership looks like.

“It is all about relationships, and that’s the truth,” Clark responded. “I know that’s really hard to say in professional sports, but whether it’s a relationship with your front office, whether it’s relationship with commissioner of the league, whether it’s relationship with your teammates… Why would my teammates want to listen to me if I didn’t have a relationship with them? I think it’s the most simple thing, and you have to be very intentional about seeking those out and understanding your teammates.

“I’d say the most important part of leadership, whether that’s the WNBA, whether that’s corporate America, I think it comes down to relationships and really caring about the people you surround yourself with.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Engelbert works on improving her standing with the league’s players this offseason.