Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix Mercury all-star Brittney Griner is back in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

The Mercury played the Los Angeles Sparks in one of their final tuneups before the WNBA playoffs begin. Griner was having a solid night, but it ended prematurely.

Griner and Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson got into an altercation that escalated quickly. The two battled for position to secure a rebound on a free throw attempt, and Griner swung her elbow near Jackson’s head.

Most would’ve let the towering Griner get away with this and move on, but the Sparks rookie refused to back down. Jackson shoved Griner and the two proceeded to square up with each other.

Luckily for all parties, teammates, coaches, and referees managed to get between the two before anything even more regrettable happened. The referees reviewed the incident and proceeded to eject both Griner and Jackson.

JUST IN: Brittney Griner and Rickea Jackson have both been ejected following this exchange. #WNBA pic.twitter.com/xWIOOY9vTv — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) September 18, 2024

What’s unfortunate is that in the half Griner already had 14 points. She could’ve had a career night if the incident never occurred.

Despite missing their all-star in the second half, the Mercury secured a victory 85-81.

Griner has one more game to get her head right before the postseason starts, and they’ll need her to have a level head before the competition heats up.