The WNBA has been contentious the entire summer. Most of this season’s headlines have centered on phenomenal rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, but Tuesday night two newcomers “entered the ring.”

Phoenix Suns star Brittney Griner and Los Angeles Sparks standout rookie Rickea Jackson got in a scuffle at the end of the first half. After Brittney swung a high elbow near Jackson’s head, the two got into a shoving match and proceeded to square up with each other.

Referees and teammates came between the two before things crossed even more lines, but the pair were both ejected.

Brittney Griner and Rickea Jackson 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/YxUdsNEKYE — Tyler DeLuca (@TylerDeLuca) September 18, 2024

Fans on social media weren’t happy with Griner’s elbow towards the rookie, and Griner was ready for them too.

“Why is that man always tryna fight these women,” one person wrote in an Instagram comment.

Griner didn’t take long to respond, saying “cuz mf’s want to try me and they can get this action!”

“That’s it back to russia you go,” another fan said, referencing when Griner was wrongfully detained in Russia for several grueling months.

Jacobson got involved in the Instagram feeding as well. One fan accused Jackson of running from Griner, but she clarified what really happened, explaining that she was “creating space for the size up.”

The WNBA will want to clean up this behavior before the playoffs start and the negativity gets in the way of the league’s growth.