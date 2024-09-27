Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

After just one season as the head coach of the Chicago Sky, Theresa Weatherspoon has reportedly been fired.

According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, the Chicago Sky has decided to part ways with Theresa Weatherspoon after the team missed the playoffs.

Weatherspoon led the Sky to a 13-27 record after she was hired by the Sky last October. While the team was in playoff contention for the vast majority of the season, the team finished the season with just a 3-13 record after the Olympic break to ultimately miss the playoffs.

Obviously, one highlight of Weatherspoon’s time leading the team was the play of rookie sensation Angel Reese.

The No. 7 pick in the WNBA Draft, Reese had a strong season, setting a WNBA record with 15 consecutive double-doubles.

Reese was also named a WNBA All-Star and finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting behind Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.

The season seemed to turn poorly for the Sky when Reese suffered a season-ending wrist injury on Sept. 7. From that point, the team was unable to contend for a playoff spot.

Reese and the Sky will now have a new head coach leading the way when they begin the 2025 season next year.

[ESPN]