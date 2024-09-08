Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

After a season filled with sensational performances and controversial moments, Angel Reese’s rookie year has come to a sudden stop. The Chicago Sky forward took to social media to share the news that she won’t be a part of the team’s playoff push in the home stretch of the season.

Reese took to Instagram to share the shocking news.

“What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol,” Reese said.

“I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. ‘God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.'”

It’s a devastating loss not only for the Chicago Sky, who are hoping to hang onto the No. 8 seed and make the playoffs but also for the WNBA as a whole. Reese was a major boon to the WNBA’s popularity and growth.

The league will look for Reese’s rival Caitlin Clark to continue her remarkable play to keep the fans’ interest.

