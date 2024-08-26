Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

This season, Chicago Sky rookie sensation Angel Reese has already made history in the WNBA this season as she’s broken the all-time WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles as she continues to put up absolutely massive rebounding numbers. But not everyone is impressed by what they’ve seen from her despite the gaudy numbers.

This week, the social media account Jacobtheclipper – who has amassed more than 11,000 followers developing a virtual “barbershop” for people to discuss basketball on his page – offered a pretty strong criticism of Angel Reese and the way she plays the game.

Jacob shared a video of Angel Reese shooting and missing five times while getting her own rebound on the play, which obviously padded her rebounding stats, giving her five rebounds in a matter of seconds. Jacob said that Reese is “ruining” basketball with this style of play and causing people to focus too much on numbers.

Angel Reese's game is what's WRONG with basketball today. She is praised for her boxscore numbers and all her double double streaks. But when you watch the games you realize how fraudulent it all is. This girl literally can't make a shot from 2 feet and tips the rebound to… pic.twitter.com/hi4cEFbPUg — Jacob (@Jacobtheclipper) August 25, 2024

“Angel Reese’s game is what’s WRONG with basketball today. She is praised for her boxscore numbers and all her double double streaks. But when you watch the games you realize how fraudulent it all is. This girl literally can’t make a shot from 2 feet and tips the rebound to herself 4 times which makes her rebound numbers look INSANE. Then she stat pads in games that are over to increase her points and rebounding numbers so she can reach a double double. This stems from all the worship of meaningless double doubles or triple doubles from fans and media! It is RUINING the beautiful game of basketball. Play the game the right way or don’t play at all,” Jacob said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Clearly, Jacob is not impressed.

