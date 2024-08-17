Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Chicago Sky rookie sensation Angel Reese made some history for the Chicago Sky on Thursday as she set a new franchise record for offensive rebounds in a single season. However, the record came in a blowout loss to the Phoenix Mercury, and Reese was in no mood to talk to reporters about it after the game.

During the blowout loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night, Angel Reese pulled down her 118th offensive rebound of the season which already marks the franchise even with over a month remaining in the season.

It’s an undeniably impressive record for Reese to have this early in the season, especially as a rookie. But after the game, she had no interest at all in talking about the record after her team suffered such a brutal defeat.

Despite Angel Reese breaking a record today, the Chicago Sky did not win. She was visibly upset during the post-game. ⬇️ #WNBA #ChicagoSky pic.twitter.com/ZSRgZMFwdA — MARCA in English 🇺🇸 (@MARCAinENGLISH) August 16, 2024

“I don’t want to talk about no records,” Reese replied during her postgame press conference when she was asked about her record-breaking 118 offensive rebounds.

The Chicago Sky currently has a 10-15 record with a little over a month remaining in the season. Currently in eighth place, the team does still have a very real chance of making the WNBA playoffs. We’ll have to see whether or not Reese can lead them there.

[MARCA]