It sounds like Chicago Sky star Angel Reese will have a new head coach next season, but she isn’t necessarily happy about it.

According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, the Chicago Sky has decided to fire head coach Theresa Weatherspoon after just one season with the team.

In a post on social media, Angel Reese seemed to confirm the news as she made it clear that she was not exactly happy with the decision.

“I’m literally lost for words knowing what this woman meant to me in such a pivotal point in my life,” Reese wrote on social media.

“She was the only person that believed in me. The one that trusted me. Many don’t even know what it’s like to be a black women in sports when nobody believes in you. You had a tough job. All the crazy circumstances that we went through this year & when your back was against the wall, you always believed.

“I came to Chicago because of YOU. You were an unsung hero in my life. We built a relationship in a short amount of time that will last forever.”

Weatherspoon led the Sky to a 13-27 record during her time as the team’s head coach.

The Sky were in playoff contention for much of the season but finished with just a 3-13 record after the Olympic break to miss the playoffs.

