Over the past few months, Angel Reese has solidified herself as one of the brightest stars in women’s basketball, earning a place in the debut season of the Unrivaled three-on-three league. Unfortunately, this weekend, she made some unwanted history in the league.

During Saturday’s matchup between Reese’s Rose and the Laces, Angel Reese became the first player ever to be ejected from an Unrivaled game.

Late in the second quarter, Reese attempted to strip the ball from Laces guard Tiffany Hayes but was called for a foul. She clearly disagreed with the call, and that’s when things took a turn.

After being assessed the foul, Reese waved her hand dismissively toward the referee, which led to her being hit with a technical foul.

Naturally, the technical only frustrated Reese further, and she ran up to the official to argue her case. She seemed to insist that her gesture was directed at Hayes, not the referee. Either way, the official wasn’t having it.

Following the heated exchange, the referee handed Reese a second technical foul, leading to her ejection—the first in Unrivaled history.

Needless to say, this led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Trying to build a new league and tossing out the stars for minor offenses lmao clown behavior,” one fan wrote on X.

“Eject *me*?? From a league I have part ownership in?? They’d have to drag me off the court,” someone else added.

“Hayes taunting her after causing her Ejection is such a loser move,” another person added.

“Tiff Hayes dribbled the ball off her knee then flopped and the refs called a foul lol,” someone else said.

“He could have gave her a warning cause the wave off was for Tiffany,” another person wrote.

“They’re ejecting people in the 3 on 3 league that the players created?!?!?!!?” someone else added.

Despite losing their star player, the Rose still managed to secure a win, defeating the Laces 83-69.