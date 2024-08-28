Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

WNBA rookie sensations Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are in the midst of a race for the league’s Rookie of the Year Award as both have had a dominant rookie season, but it doesn’t sound like Reese is all that worried about winning that award.

During a recent interview for her new podcast, Angel Reese made it clear that she is not focused on the competition for the Rookie of the Year Award as she is keeping her focus on helping the team win games.

“I’m not focused on my individual accolades,” Angel said according to Complex. “I’m focused on our team and what we need to do collectively to win.”

Reese and Clark have both had record-setting rookie seasons with Reese putting up absolutely massive, record-setting rebounding numbers while Clark has put up a historic number of assists.

Both of them have a legitimate argument that they are the most impressive rookie in the league this season, so it will certainly be interesting to see which one of them ultimately claims the league’s Rookie of the Year award at the end of the season.

Whoever it is, it’s clear that Reese is more worried about how her team performs.

