Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has a new podcast, and if the first episode of Unapologetically Angel is any indication, Reese won’t be pulling any punches.

The former LSU Tiger used her new platform to attack fans of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, saying that along with “a lot of racism” comes multiple Clark fans sending Reese’s family AI images of her in the nude.

“I think it’s really just the fans, her fans, the Iowa fans, now the Indiana fans, that are really just, they ride for her, and I respect that, respectfully,” Reese said. “But sometimes it’s very disrespectful. I think there’s a lot of racism when it comes to it.”

Reese is a longtime rival of Clark, going back to the NCAA days when Clark played with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

“Multiple occasions, people have made AI-images of me naked. They have sent it to my family members. My family members are like uncles, sending it to me like, ‘Are you naked on Instagram?’” Reese said. “It sucks having to go through that and see other players have to go through that.”

Given that both have attained stardom during their rookie seasons in the WNBA, it looks like this rivalry isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

[Unapologetically Angel]