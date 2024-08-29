Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The week, the Las Vegas Aces played a game against the Chicago Sky this week that was a little closer than they would have liked, and WNBA Finals MVP and two-time regular season MVP A’ja Wilson did not hold back her criticism of the referees during an in-game interview.

Midway through the game, A’Ja Wilson gave a fiery interview to CBS Sports where she called out everyone from her teammates to her coaches and especially the referees.

“Everyone has to do their job. It’s from the players, to the refs, to the coaches- we all have to do our job. And I don’t appreciate being looked at and stared at as if you’re trying to intimidate me or act like I don’t have a voice on this court,” Wilson said during the interview.

"Everyone has to do their job. It's from the players, to the refs, to the coaches." – A'ja Wilson pic.twitter.com/7hIRsiAzNu — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 25, 2024

“So yes we are messing up defensively and it’s like we’re not engaged and we need to get engaged. And that’s on us. But also it goes hand-in-hand. And if I get fined for this I am terribly sorry but it’s ridiculous. We’ve been going through this all season. So, everybody gotta do their job.”

Ultimately, the Aces won the game thanks to a last-second shot from Wilson, who finished the game with 20 points and 18 rebounds. But Wilson was still quite frustrated.

