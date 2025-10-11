Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson (22) celebrates with teammates after game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Phoenix Mercury 97-86 on Friday to complete the league’s first-ever four-game sweep of a playoff series. It was Las Vegas’s third title in four years, truly cementing the franchise’s standing as a dynasty.

Aces superstar A’Ja Wilson took home Finals MVP honors after averaging 28.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

“You have your Mount Rushmore; she’s alone on Everest,” Aces head coach Becky Hammon said of Wilson, according to ESPN. “There’s no one around.”

Hammon feels the Aces’ dynasty is one of the best in league history.

“I think the evolving of the game … these players are bigger, stronger, faster and more skilled,” Hammon said. “[Past] dynasties laid the groundwork and showed how winning should be done and really gave a lot to the WNBA insofar as history.

“The skill set and level these guys are at, to me, it’s not comparable. … It’s a natural evolvement. That’s the sign of any great league; it doesn’t stay the same.”

“I love being their coach. I love being their friend. Pushing them sometimes to their disliking a little bit, but I’m invested in their greatness,” Hammon said of her team. “This one hits differently because it was different. There was probably a lot more adversity than any of us anticipated. We’re all human, and we’re humans that wanted to get it right and get it right together.”