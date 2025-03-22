Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA season is just around the corner. As the women’s NCAA tournament gets underway, women’s basketball is at the forefront of everyone’s mind. As such, it’s only right that people are starting to get excited about the WNBA, especially after the massive growth it underwent last season behind its massive rookie class.

That being said, here are three names you should keep an eye out for to win WNBA MVP.

A’Ja Wilson

It wouldn’t be right to make any list like this without mentioning Wilson. Wilson already has three MVPs to her name and every season she just seems to get better. This season may see the former South Carolina Gamecock be forced to take her game to another level, as hard as that is to imagine, as the Las Vegas Aces traded away her running mate, Kelsey Plum, to the Las Angeles Sparks.

It’s hard to wrap our minds around Wilson being better than she was last season, but it may happen just out of necessity as he usage will almost certainly increase next season.

Napheesa Collier

There are some that believed Napheesa Collier should’ve taken home MVP honors over A’Ja Wilson last season, and they definitely have a case. The Minnesota Lynx forward was a force to be reckoned with on both ends.

Collier was named to the WNBA First-Team in a 2024 season that also saw her take home Defensive Player of the Year Awards. She wasn’t just named to the First0Team for her defensive capabilities either. Collier averaged 20.4 points on the season before finishing second in MVP voting.

It’ll be interesting to see how Collier builds off last season’s success.

Caitlin Clark

Another name that this list couldn’t go without for obvious reasons. Clark is the face of the WNBA, evidenced by the Indiana Fever having 41 of their 44 games nationally televised, and for good reason. There’s nothing the young flamethrower out of Iowa cannot do on the basketball court.

In her rookie season, Clark broke the WNBA single-season assist record and became the first rookie to record a triple-double in league history, a feat she accomplished twice. The Fever improve their roster around Clark this offseason, and as defenses have to deal with her teammates and she benefits from the experience she gained as a rookie, Clark may become a force like the league has never seen before.

We couldn’t be more excited to monitor these three as the season unfolds.