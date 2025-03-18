Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA season is just around the corner, with the preseason set to start on May 2. Last season the league saw unprecedented growth in viewership and attendance behind the stellar rookie debuts of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. The league will look to continue that growth in 2025, and we’re here to let you know which teams are going to be the most exciting to keep up with over the summer.

Los Angeles Sparks

That’s right. We’re going to Hollywood. The Los Angeles Sparks were one of the worst teams in the league last season, but they’re set to undergo a quick turnaround and get right back into contention.

Star forward Cam Brink is returning from a knee injury that ended her rookie campaign early, but that’s not all the Sparks have going for them. The Sparks traded for two-time WNBA Champion and Olympian Kelsey Plum.

Plum and Brink, along with star forward Dearica Hamby and impressive young player Rickea Jackson should make Los Angeles appointment viewing night in and night out.

Las Vegas Aces

Shaq and Penny have been broken up again. The Las Vegas Aces made the tough decision to break up their dynamic duo of Kelsey Plum and A’Ja Wilson after the team failed to reach the Finals in a season where they were looking to win their third consecutive championship. Now, the Aces have to figure out how to get back to the pinnacle without one of the franchise’s most beloved players.

Wilson, who happens to be the reigning MVP, is going to want to show the rest of the league that she has more than enough to overcome the loss of her running mate. For that reason alone, you’ll want to tune into as many Aces games as you can.

Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark. That’s it. We could leave it at that if we wanted to. But then the Fever went out and built a championship-level roster around Clark this offseason. The Fever were already returning former rookie of the year Aaliyah Boston and sharpshooter LexieHull, but Indiana also made sure to bring back star guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Don’t worry there’s more. Indiana traded for former Phoenix Mercury standout Sophie Cunningham and signed elite scorer and two-time champion DeWanna Bonner. Now, the Fever are about as complete a team as they come.

With Clark at the helm, there’s no reason the Fever can’t win it all this season.

