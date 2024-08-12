May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; UFC host Joe Rogan during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

UFC personality and famous podcast host Joe Rogan is reversing course on an apparent endorsement of Robert F. Kennedy after facing backlash from Donald Trump and his fans.

“I am a fan [of Kennedy]. He’s the only one that makes sense to me,” Rogan said on a recent episode on his podcast. “He’s the only one that doesn’t attack people. He attacks actions and ideas. But he’s much more reasonable and intelligent.”

Trump wasted little time in responding to the apparent snub, as the duo have enjoyed multiple UFC events together.

“It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring???” Trump wrote on Truth Social before adding, “MAGA2024.”

Between Trump spurring UFC fans to boo Rogan and other insults from Trump’s legions of fans, Rogan took to Twitter, the social media platform currently marketed as X, to walk back the apparent endorsement of Kennedy.

“This is me saying that I like RFKjr as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence,” Rogan wrote. “I think we could use more of that in this world.”

Rogan also sent a very clear message to Trump.

“Trump raising his fist and saying ‘fight!’ after getting shot is one of the most American [expletive] things of all time.”

Trump did not immediately respond to the apparent reversal of course for Rogan. Trump is currently locked in a bitter contest with Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden left the race last month.

[New York Times]