UFC President and CEO Dana White has no plans to punish a UFC fighter for praising Adolf Hitler, denying the Holocaust, and making derogatory comments toward the LGBTQ and Jewish communities.

UFC featherweight fighter Bryce Mitchell ignited controversy this week after making inflammatory remarks in which he praised Adolf Hitler, denied the Holocaust, and spewed hateful rhetoric targeting both the LGBTQ+ and Jewish communities.

During the debut episode of his ArkanSanity Podcast, UFC featherweight fighter Bryce Mitchell expressed his belief that Adolf Hitler was a “good guy” and someone he would “go fishing with.”

“I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy, based upon my own research – not my public education indoctrination. I really do think before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy I’d go fishing with,” Mitchell stated on his podcast.

He elaborated further, claiming to admire Hitler for his efforts to “purify” Germany by expelling “greedy Jews,” whom he falsely accused of corrupting German society and “turning them all into gays.”

“He fought for his country, he wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays,” Mitchell said. “They were gaying out the kids, they were queering out the women, they were queering out the dudes.”

UFC President and CEO Dana White swiftly condemned Mitchell’s remarks, calling them “disgusting” and “ignorant.”

“I’ve heard a lot of dumb and ignorant [stuff] said over the years, but this is probably the worst,” White said in a statement to ESPN. “First of all, when you talk about Hitler, he was responsible for the death of 6 million Jews and it was his intent to completely eliminate Jewish people. And that’s a guy you would want to go fishing with?”

During a recent press conference, White went further, calling Mitchell’s statements “beyond disgusting.”

“Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron,” White said. “That’s the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform to a lot of dumb and ignorant people.”

Despite Mitchell’s deeply offensive comments, White has no plans to punish him.

“It’s free speech,” White said. “That’s the beautiful thing about this business, for all of you who hate Bryce Mitchell, you get to see him hopefully get his [butt] whooped on global television.”