A UFC fighter sparked controversy this week when he praised Adolf Hitler while denying the holocaust and making hateful comments at both the LGBTQ+ and Jewish communities.

During the first episode of his “ArkanSanity Podcast,” UFC featherweight fighter Bryce Mitchell claimed that Adolf Hitler was a “good guy” that he would “go fishing with,” citing his “own research.”

“I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy, based upon my own research – not my public education indoctrination. I really do think before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy I’d go fishing with,” Mitchell said on his podcast.

Mitchell explained that he admired Hitler for his attempts to “purify” Germany from “greedy Jews” who he claims were turning German people “into gays.”

“He fought for his country, he wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays,” he said. “They were gaying out the kicks, they were queering out the women, they were queering out the dudes.”

He also expressed admiration for Hitler burning LGBTQ books.

UFC President and CEO Dana White condemned these comments from Mitchell.

“I’ve heard a lot of dumb and ignorant [stuff] said over the years, but this is probably the worst,” White said in a statement to ESPN. “First of all, when you talk about Hitler, he was responsible for the death of 6 million Jews and it was his intent to completely eliminate Jewish people. And that’s a guy you would want to go fishing with?”

White went on to call the comments “beyond disgusting” at a recent press. conference.

“Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron,” the statement continued. “That’s the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform to a lot of dumb and ignorant people.”

However, despite the appalling words from Mitchell, White indicated that Mitchell would not face any consequences for his comments.

“It’s free speech,” White said. “That’s the beautiful thing about this business, for all of you who hate Bryce Mitchell, you get to see him hopefully get his [butt] whooped on global television.”