Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

A UFC fighter ignited controversy this week after making inflammatory remarks in which he praised Adolf Hitler, denied the Holocaust, and made hateful comments toward both the LGBTQ+ and Jewish communities.

During the first episode of his “ArkanSanity Podcast,” UFC featherweight fighter Bryce Mitchell shockingly claimed that Adolf Hitler was a “good guy” who he would “go fishing with.” He claims to have come to this conclusion after doing his “own research.”

“I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy, based upon my own research – not my public education indoctrination. I really do think before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy I’d go fishing with,” Mitchell stated on his podcast.

Mitchell went on to praise Hitler for his efforts to “purify” Germany by expelling “greedy Jews,” whom he baselessly accused of turning German citizens “into gays.”

“He fought for his country, he wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays,” Mitchell said on the podcast. “They were gaying out the kicks, they were queering out the women, they were queering out the dudes.”

UFC President and CEO Dana White swiftly condemned Mitchell’s remarks.

“I’ve heard a lot of dumb and ignorant [stuff] said over the years, but this is probably the worst,” White said in a statement to ESPN. “First of all, when you talk about Hitler, he was responsible for the death of 6 million Jews and it was his intent to completely eliminate Jewish people. And that’s a guy you would want to go fishing with?”

During a recent press conference, White further denounced the comments as “beyond disgusting.”

“Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron,” White stated. “That’s the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform to a lot of dumb and ignorant people.”

Needless to say, these disgusting and blatantly incorrect comments from Mitchell sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

“I am at a loss for words. I thought I had lived long enough for all of the people I heard making these kinds of statements when I was a kid, had died. I grow up in the Deep South. I have heard similar conversations, but they were in the 60’s and 70’s. The people I heard talking such were old men that had lived their entire lives as dirt farmers and uneducated. They were, quite literally poor white trash. My face dropped when I heard this moron talking today because it brought back some very ugly memories of listening to idiots around a pot bellied stove at the local mercantile. I was ashamed of them. I was afraid for me,” one person wrote on X.

“Kudos that he chose to do his own research. But he is absolutely, categorically, and completely incorrect,” someone else wrote.

“Adolf Hitler was a murderous, drug consuming thug. No more, no less,” another person wrote.

“He never read a single history book if he concluded the final solution was just fine and dandy. This pea brain is the ‘indoctrinated’ one,” someone else said.

“Yeah, this ain’t progress,” another person wrote.

“Millions of ‘normal’ white kids in the U.S. have always loved Hitler, but it’s amazing how they feel comfortable just saying this aloud now,” someone else said.

Despite Mitchell’s abhorrent remarks, White made it clear that he would not face any repercussions.

“It’s free speech,” White said. “That’s the beautiful thing about this business, for all of you who hate Bryce Mitchell, you get to see him hopefully get his [butt] whooped on global television.”