Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the United States’ global dominance in sports, that success has largely not translated to men’s tennis. In the era of the “Big Three,” the men’s side was dominated by Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal, who are from Serbia, Spain, and Switzerland respectively. After two decades of dominance, younger stars are beginning to emerge, including Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.

The two stars continue The United States athletic reign of supremacy by making history at this year’s US Open. They are set to face each other in a semifinal match on Friday, meaning regardless of who wins, Sunday’s final will feature an American, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since 2005.

“It’s not like it once was where you make quarterfinals, you play Rafa [Nadal], and you’re looking at flights. That’s just the reality. Now it’s just totally different… and no one’s unbeatable,” Tiafoe said, according to NBC.

Tiafoe earned his spot in the semifinals with a win over Gregor Dimitrov on Wednesday while Taylor Fritz earned his spot with a win over Alexander Zverev on Tuesday.

The United States is back to its dominating ways, and on Sunday, an American champion could win the U.S. Open for the first time since 2003, when Andy Roddick was crowned.

