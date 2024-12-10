Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is enjoying his status as a cultural icon these days thanks to the success of his car company, Tesla, and his purchase of the popular social media website Twitter. Musk is even in President-elect Donald Trump’s inner circle these days after helping him out on the campaign trail.

However, it appears that all of Musk’s celebrity and wealth may have come at the expense of others, and people are disgusted with Musk about it.

One Twitter account reported that Musk’s net worth is over $350 billion. In a tweet that’s going viral, another user responded: “There is no way to acquire this much money without exploiting people.”

There is no way to acquire this much money without exploiting people https://t.co/gnovvzizjH — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) December 8, 2024

Fans reacted to the tweet on social media.

“He said in an internal email he requires factory workers to work more than 40 hours a week. The hardest working people get to spend less time with their families so he can spend more with his,” one person said on Twitter.

“Billionaires only exist because workers aren’t being paid what they’ve earned,” added one person.

“Runs in the family. Comes from diamond mines and apartheid supporters,” a person added.

“As I grow older and learn more, I’ve realised that there’s no ethical way to extreme wealth. No way. In order to have waaaay more than others, you have to be willing to exploit others. It is what it is,” one person added.

“There’s a push and a pull for everything in life,” added another person.

It’ll be interesting to see if Musk decides to redistribute his wealth to the people who need it most.