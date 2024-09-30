Blimp Crash

It’s always scary when an aircraft has a malfunction.

Unfortunately, one such case happened in São Paulo, Brazil. According to TMZ, a huge blimp was flying to promote a soccer team when a disaster occurred, injuring at least one.

Per TMZ, the blimp was flying from Carapicuíba when it crashed in the suburb of Osasco about 4 miles away. Bystanders captured a shocking video of the blimp getting shredded after crashing into roofs in the residential area.

TW: the video is shocking, as it’s unclear from the footage just how many people were caught in the accident’s crosshairs.

A blimp crashed into a residential area in the Sao Paulo suburb of Osasco, Brazil, on Wednesday, September 25. The airship was on a test flight ahead of a planned promotion of the local soccer team Sao Paulo Futebol Clube and was supposed to fly during its match on Wednesday… pic.twitter.com/V48Eui78Uy — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 26, 2024

The pilot was rescued from the cabin and admitted to a hospital, and is expected to be okay. Luckily no other injuries have been reported.

The blimp was rented by São Paulo FC, a Brazilian football team. It was conducting a test flight before Wednesday night’s Copa Libertadores quarterfinals.

The Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center is looking into the incident. Hopefully, they can determine what went wrong, before this happens again and even more innocent people are injured.

If the cause can’t be determined Brazil may be forced to prohibit blimps from flying promotional material for future games to protect people.

[TMZ]