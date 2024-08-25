Rutgers UMass Soccer Fight Rutgers UMass Soccer Fight
Soccer may be a non-contact sport by definition, but fists were flying in a recent women’s college soccer game between UMass and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The brawl began when Rutgers forward Gia Girman appeared to foul a UMass player from behind, falling to the grown herself during the play. While Girman was on the ground, a different UMass player ran up and appeared to try to grab the ball out from underneath Girman, and the Scarlet Knights forward was not pleased.

When Girman got to her feet, the two players quickly started shoving and throwing punches at each other. Girman then grabbed the UMass player and threw her to the ground before continuing to throw punches at her as she laid on top of her.

Needless to say, it was an absolutely insane fight and the video quickly went viral on social media as people offered their reactions to the brawl on the field.

As for the game itself, UMass was able to come away with the victory by a final score of 1-0 thanks to a late goal from senior midfielder Bella Recinos in the 81st minute.

However, it’s pretty clear that Rutgers won the fight that broke out.

