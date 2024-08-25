Rutgers UMass Soccer Fight

Soccer may be a non-contact sport by definition, but fists were flying in a recent women’s college soccer game between UMass and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The brawl began when Rutgers forward Gia Girman appeared to foul a UMass player from behind, falling to the grown herself during the play. While Girman was on the ground, a different UMass player ran up and appeared to try to grab the ball out from underneath Girman, and the Scarlet Knights forward was not pleased.

When Girman got to her feet, the two players quickly started shoving and throwing punches at each other. Girman then grabbed the UMass player and threw her to the ground before continuing to throw punches at her as she laid on top of her.

Needless to say, it was an absolutely insane fight and the video quickly went viral on social media as people offered their reactions to the brawl on the field.

Props to the girl from Umass having her teammate's back after that foul, but she thought they were having a soccer fake fight and the Rutgers girl decided it was a real fight. https://t.co/IB7Hk5SiER — Tim Kaiser (@TimJKaiser) August 25, 2024

This is simply what rutgers is all about https://t.co/QuIttxqDvh — Ⓜ️ert (@mertcentury) August 25, 2024

I need to watch more soccer https://t.co/CQjGXpJP5N — Jon (Kennesaw State Superfan) (@KSUOwlHowl) August 25, 2024

The soccer fan in me says this isn’t good for the game. The sports enjoyer in me grabbed a bucket of popcorn and enjoyed this 😂 https://t.co/3Y789XBHSA — Drew VonScio (@drewvonscio1) August 25, 2024

Rutgers and UMass women’s soccer showing more fight than their football programs. https://t.co/KTUmvLGEWd — Chris Vogel (@ChrisVogel26) August 25, 2024

Women’s soccer remains absolutely vicious https://t.co/FcMmGjhcVz — Alex Kolstee (@alex_kolstee) August 25, 2024

As for the game itself, UMass was able to come away with the victory by a final score of 1-0 thanks to a late goal from senior midfielder Bella Recinos in the 81st minute.

However, it’s pretty clear that Rutgers won the fight that broke out.