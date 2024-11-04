Jun 27, 2023; Carson, California, USA; USWNT forward Megan Rapinoe during Women’s World Cup media day at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary United States women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe has never been one to shy away from politics, and that’s not changing heading into Tuesday’s election. Rapinoe recently discussed her feelings heading into this week’s presidential election.

“I also think we have a really amazing opportunity to elect a Black woman in this country,” Rapinoe said on the “A Touch More” podcast. “And for me that is really important.”

Rapinoe expanded on where her head is at heading into Tuesday’s election.

“It is stressful. I am nervous but I also am hopeful. I believe in people and I certainly believe in women and I believe that people want better than the grim, dark, just violent reality that Donald Trump has very clearly laid out for us.

“He’s telling everybody what he’s gonna do and it’s really dark and it’s really sad and I don’t think anybody wants to live like that.”

Rapinoe also spoke on her feelings towards San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich’s claims that Trump is a “small man.”

“I actually really liked what Greg Popovich had to say about Donald Trump. He goes on to basically say you wouldn’t want this guy babysitting your child, or working in your small business. He’s small, he’s mean, he makes fun of people,” Rapinoe said of Popovich’s remarks.

“There was a rally at Madison Square Garden where the comedic act, the opening act, [was] just openly racist, openly bigoted, openly xenophobic – saying the most horrible things. You would never allow your kids to say those kinds of things… There’s a level of decency here that I think is being lost in the decisiveness of right, left, and this, that and the other. I think that’s important.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the election shakes out, but also how the sports world responds.

