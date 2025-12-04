Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) holds the golden ball trophy after winning the 2022 World Cup final against France at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Argentinian football sensation Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of all time, has been in the United States playing his club ball with Inter Miami in the MLS. Messi and Inter Miami are gearing up for the MLS Cup Final, and the legend did an interview where he discussed the possibility of competing, and not competing, in the 2026 World Cup.

“I hope I can be there. I’ve said before that I’d love to be there,” Messi said to ESPN of the event, which will also be in the United States: “At worst, I’ll be there watching it live, but it will be special.

“The World Cup is special for everyone, for any country — especially for us, because we live it in a completely different way.”

Messi will turn 39 next year and knows it’ll come down to his body’s ability to hold up, but he likes Argentina’s chances even if he isn’t able to play.

“The truth is we have extraordinary players, and it’s been shown for years — especially the desire and excitement since [Lionel] Scaloni took over,” Messi said.

“The mentality everyone has. It’s a squad full of winners, with strong mindsets, who want to win more, and that’s contagious. You see it in training, in matches. You see them train, and they give everything.

“We’re an amazing group that gets along very well, but in training matches or certain drills, if they have to go hard, they go hard. Everyone gives their all, and that’s a huge strength of this group and this national team.

“Scaloni and his staff built all of this. The day-to-day atmosphere comes from them.

“New players keep appearing; aside from the ones already there, new faces keep coming in. When a group is like this, it’s easier for newcomers to fit in.

“Argentina needs to take advantage of this moment. Coming off winning the World Cup gives you confidence and relief to prepare competitions differently.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the legend is able to suit up and bow out with back-to-back World Cup victories.