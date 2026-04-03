August 4, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso during the first half in an International Champions Cup soccer match against the FC Barcelona at Levi’s Stadium. AC Milan defeated FC Barcelona 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup after suffering a penalty shootout defeat against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Tuesday’s playoff final in Zenica. Following the failure, Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina and head of delegation Gianluigi Buffon stepped down.

Head coach Gennaro Gattuso followed suit on Friday.

“With pain in my heart, having failed to achieve the target we set ourselves, I am bringing an end to my experience as national team boss,” Gattuso told the FIGC website, according to ESPN

“The blue shirt is the most special one that exists in football and for that reason I need to leave it in the hands of a new technical team going into the future.

“I must thank president Gravina and Buffon, and all those I’ve worked with at the federation, for the faith and support they have always given me. It was an honor to lead the national team and I did it with a group of lads who always showed fight and devotion to the shirt. The biggest thank you goes to the fans and to all the Italians who never stopped supporting us, even in these last few months.”

Failing to qualify for Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, this year’s failure makes Italy the first former winners to miss three consecutive World Cups.