Ed Sheeran has been a lifelong fan of Ipswich Town F.C. So much so, he bought a small stake in the team back in August. It turns out his impact on the club was bigger than they could imagine.
“In the summer, we were trying to persuade one particular player to join the football club and realized very quickly that he was an Ed Sheeran fan,” Ipswich CEO Mark Ashton said, via ABC News.
The musician wasn’t alone in the assistance, of course.
“Ed jumped on a Zoom call with him at the training ground, just before he stepped on stage with Taylor Swift. Hopefully, that was a key part in getting the player across the line.”
Hey, whatever helps.
While Ashton didn’t offer up who the player was, he did say he’s “scoring a few goals” for the team.
But with the process of elimination, Sheeran and Swift did share a stage on Aug. 15 at Wembley Stadium (Ipswich signed Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn a day later).
Just a week ago, Szmodics posed with Sheeran for a photo which he posted on his Instagram.
He mentioned this overhead kick in the caption:
According to ABC News, Sheeran’s minority share ownership grants him an executive box at Ipswich’s Portman Road stadium. He’s seen regularly at matches.
Ashton mentioned what we already knew.
“He’s a local man, a global superstar, sponsor of the football club, now a shareholder and now officially a part of our recruitment team,” he said.