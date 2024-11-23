May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts; Singer-Songwriter Ed Sheeran talks to the media ahead of the Celtics-Pacers Eastern Conference Finals. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Ed Sheeran has been a lifelong fan of Ipswich Town F.C. So much so, he bought a small stake in the team back in August. It turns out his impact on the club was bigger than they could imagine.

“In the summer, we were trying to persuade one particular player to join the football club and realized very quickly that he was an Ed Sheeran fan,” Ipswich CEO Mark Ashton said, via ABC News.

The musician wasn’t alone in the assistance, of course.

“Ed jumped on a Zoom call with him at the training ground, just before he stepped on stage with Taylor Swift. Hopefully, that was a key part in getting the player across the line.”

Hey, whatever helps.

While Ashton didn’t offer up who the player was, he did say he’s “scoring a few goals” for the team.

But with the process of elimination, Sheeran and Swift did share a stage on Aug. 15 at Wembley Stadium (Ipswich signed Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn a day later).

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Just a week ago, Szmodics posed with Sheeran for a photo which he posted on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Szmodics (@samszmodics_)

He mentioned this overhead kick in the caption: