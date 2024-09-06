Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

This week, one of the biggest legends in the history of the United States Women’s Soccer National Team announced her retirement from the sport.

Alex Morgan, one of the greatest goal scores in the history of the United States women’s national team, itself one of the most successful teams ever assembled, took to social media to announce her retirement on Thursday.

“It has been a long time coming,” Morgan said in a video shared on the platform X.

https://x.com/alexmorgan13/status/1831709310436700386

Morgan, 35, finishes a spectacular career with no shortage of accolades over her 15-year professional career. She finishes with 123 goals and 86 assists, scoring in 86 of her 224 international appearances.

In 158 starts, Morgan was a captain 23 times. Morgan won two U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year awards and was named to the FIFA FIFPRO World XI six times – the second most in history.

Morgan closing the door on this chapter of her life has left fans all over the country stunned, as it’s hard to imagine the USWNT without her presence.

The end of an era. Alex Morgan has truly had a fantastic career. Forever a USWNT legend. — just1n (@just1nvest) September 5, 2024

A true legend of the game, Alex Morgan’s impact will be felt for generations! 🔥👑 — BetSwirl (@BetSwirl) September 5, 2024

Alex Morgan has had a stupendous career for U.S. and San Diego. She will be missed — Tejas Mangi (@imTMangi) September 5, 2024

this is sad news. we wasn't expecting this from her. — juicy_story_apparel (@juicystory_xciv) September 5, 2024

She will be missed pic.twitter.com/eX2Wlki0E4 — Ron Oliver (@RPOIII) September 5, 2024

Soccer is losing one of the sport's biggest stars, and I hate that she didn't get to have one more Olympic tournament under her belt before she called it a career. — HEMANTH (@Hemanth200424) September 5, 2024

Everyone is wishing the iconic player a happy retirement as she begins her pursuit of new endeavors in life. However, based on the way the team played without her at the Olympics as they secured the gold medal, it’s safe to say the USWNT is in good hands.

[Alex Morgan]